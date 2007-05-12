Turn your living room into a Jedi battlefield

The Big Picture Productions

Just ignore those Jedi wannabes and their toy Lightsabers, not to mention the irritating cubicle-mate who wants to show off his Darth Vader umbrella every chance he gets. The true Star Wars aficionado will reveal himself with this, to the awe of all: Atari's original arcade cockpit.

Voyager Arcade, a U.K. company that specializes in retro arcade machines (obviously), is offering this vintage 1983 cockpit refurbished to its former glory. (We didn't know there was such a thing as an arcade refurb.) And the price on this machine has even been slashed to 3,995 pounds, or about $7,900, according to Luxurylaunches.

The only drawback is that just one person can play at a time. If you're looking for some tandem action, you'll need something like Ford's $19,000 racing twin-seater. But unless you're in a huge rush, we'd recommend waiting for free shipping.