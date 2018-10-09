Trust-challenged Facebook introduces new Portal video device (The 3:59, Ep. 470)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Facebook wanting to put a camera in your home for video chatting.
- Expectations for Google's Pixel 3 event on Tuesday.
- More denials on Bloomberg's "The Big Hack" report.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
