Climate change, LGBT rights removed from White House website

Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

Enlarge Image Whitehouse.gov/Screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

In a bracing inauguration speech Friday, President Donald Trump announced that power was going back to the American people.

The people have suffered too long during a period of "American carnage."

No sooner had he spoken than The White House website underwent a little destruction of its own.

In the Issues section, gone was climate change. Gone were LGBT rights, civil rights and health care. (The Obama administration's version of the Whitehouse.org is archived here.)

It could be that the new administration has nothing yet to reveal about these subjects or it could be it feels these things are sad liberal fripperies. Now, the Top Issues section perfectly reflects the president's tenor.

Welcome to "America First Energy Plan," "America First Foreign Policy" and "Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community."

The Trump transition team didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It's heartening to know, though, that it's already prepared to express its new direction on the web.

The churlish might whine that if the president is going to bring everyone together in a vast swathe of unity as he's promised, showing support for these more touchy-feely issues (you know, the end of the world and all that) might have been uplifting.

For them, I offer this small thought of comfort.

In the Obama version of the site, "Immigration Action" was a top issue. Oddly, given the rush to build a vast, beautiful wall, immigration doesn't currently feature as a top issue at all on on the Trump version of the site.

