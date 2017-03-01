Trump's address to Congress sets Twitter activity record

JIM LO SCALZO/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's speech Tuesday night set a record for tweets sent during a presidential address to Congress.

The address, Trump's first to Congress since his inauguration in January, garnered 3 million tweets, Twitter reported late Tuesday. Tuesday night's activity easily surpassed the previous record of 2.6 million tweets sent during former President Barack Obama's State of the Union address in January 2015.

Tuesday's record appears to reflect the wide usage Trump has made of the social network. The billionaire makes headlines almost every day with a tweetstorm of some sort.

The most tweeted moment of the evening focused on Trump's campaign promise to dismantle the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. His declaration that, "Tonight, I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare" attracted the most attention.

The No. 2 most tweeted moment focused on Carryn Owens, the widow of a Navy SEAL killed during a raid in Yemen in January. The third most tweeted moment came when Trump declared: "We all bleed the same blood. We all salute the same flag. And we are all made by the same God."

That message was echoed in the most retweeted tweet of the night, which was sent by President Trump's @POTUS account:

