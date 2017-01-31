Trump's next target? Work visas tech firms rely on

President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration last week were just the beginning.
The administration has drafted a new executive order that takes aim at the work visa program in the US, reported Bloomberg on Sunday. Foreign work visas, known as H-1B visas, are important to the hiring practices of US tech companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft.
If signed, companies could have to change hiring practices and attempt to find employees in the US first before seeking workers internationally, said the report. It's unclear how much weight such an executive order would have in the short term, and Congress is already re-examining the issuance of H-1B visas.
Google and other tech industry leaders criticized Trump's order last week barring refugees and immigrants from seven largely Muslim countries. We can probably expect similar, if not more impassioned, responses if Trump signs this order -- one that would directly impact many in the tech world.
The Trump administration didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
