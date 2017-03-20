Trump will make America stupid, tweet-rages DeGrasse Tyson

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The president hasn't yet made himself everyone's favorite.

Indeed, when his 2018 budget was announced last week, many saw cuts to arts funding, education, health and even Meals On Wheels and gasped.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson is one of those left unimpressed.

In a storm of tweets on Sunday, the astrophysicist offered his own grim criticism of Donald Trump's budget. To lighten the mood, he made use of the president's most famous campaign slogan.

"The fastest way to Make a America Weak Again: Cut science funds to our agencies that support it," began Tyson.

He continued: "The fastest way to Make America Sick Again: Cut funding to the National Institutes of Health."

Then there was: "The fastest way to Make America Stupid: Cut funds to programs that support education."

Which was followed by: "The fastest way to thwart Earth's life-support systems for us all: Turn EPA into EDA -- the Environmental Destruction Agency." Shouldn't this have read "The fastest way to Make America Not Exist Again"?

Tyson wasn't done. "The fastest way to melt glaciers & flood the World's coastal cities: Ignore scientists and do nothing to stem the rise of CO2," he tweeted. And then: "We can all imagine a land that provides no support for Art. But is that a place you'd want to Live? To Visit? To Play?" Does golf count as art? It does in my world.

Tyson had almost reached his tweet-raging conclusion. But first he offered: "The very best way to support and feed your delusions: Surround yourself with people whose world views match yours exactly." Wait, but don't scientists only ever hang out with scientists?

Still, as with all the finest treatises, Tyson's conclusion was succinct.

"We all want to Make America Great Again. But that won't happen until we first Make America Smart Again," he tweeted.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Perhaps the president himself will reply with his own tweetstorm soon.