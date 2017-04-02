Trump tweets plea for Obama to be investigated, not Russia

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Outside it may be April Fools' Day, but inside my heart there are two new angry Donald Trump tweets.

On Saturday morning, the president insisted he wasn't going to be fooled by, um, the fake media.

"When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?," he tweeted.

You know that the president really means it because "SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL" was in capital letters.

A second tweet was coming right up: "It is the same Fake News Media that said there is 'no path to victory for Trump' that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!"

Naively, I'd rather thought that it was the FBI and Congress that are performing an investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged links to Russia. The media is merely talking about it, as it seems quite interesting.

Why, though, the personal invective against one particular news anchor? Perhaps, as Politico reports, Trump was reacting to Todd discussing the Russia investigation on Friday night.

"I think the biggest problem here is you have the president not wanting to accept the conclusion that Russia tried to interfere in the election and that there is going to be an investigation in this, whether he likes it or not," said Todd.

But then he alluded to Trump's tweeting being part of the problem.

"The source of all of the current problems for this West Wing right now, for this presidency right now, all stems from that tweet where the president accused President Obama of wiretapping him," he continued

Indeed, that seminal tweet spawned denials from the FBI that any evidence for this claim existed.

With the Russian question on the other hand, reports suggest Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has asked for immunity in exchange for bean-spilling.

The president even tweeted on Friday that asking for immunity was a very good idea because this was all a witch hunt.

As for Todd, he seems unconcerned about being singled out for Trumpist scorn. "For those wondering, I slept well even tho I stayed up late watching the #msstate upset of UConn. #cowbell. Don't feel sleepy at all though," he tweeted on Saturday.

