Trump tweet-slaps China and North Korea

Monday was a holiday for many, but not for Donald Trump's Twitter account.

Seven tweets adorned the feed, each with its own intensity. The last two may have the greatest international reverberations.

In one, the president-elect fired a warning shot across the brows of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il.

"North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!" he tweeted.

North Korea states a lot of things. Not all -- some might say not many or even any -- resemble actual truth.

True, the post-truth drift isn't isolated to North Korean shores, but to suddenly make Americans fretful about a potential North Korean attack seems like a scene from "The Interview." The North Korean remake of "The Interview," that is.

The next to feel the Trump burn was China.

"China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!" hissed Trump.

This isn't the first time Trump has tweeted his annoyance at China. On the last occasion, he accused the Chinese of committing an "unpresidented" act.

The Chinese have already expressed displeasure with some of the president-elect's actions, such as chatting on the phone with the Taiwanese president. They will scarcely find these tweets endearing.

Perhaps, though, Trump's tweets signal a new world order -- one in which America orders the world around.

One assumes, indeed, that he is completely focused on America's best interests. That's not to say, however, that he doesn't have time to fight for his own self-image.

In an earlier tweet, Trump worried that CNN refuses to paint him in the very best light.

"@CNN just released a book called 'Unprecedented' which explores the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me!" he noted.

There's a balance in Trump's tweeting. Some tweets are clearly presidential. They concern vital world issues and seem intended to show his hand -- sometimes seemingly with its middle finger firmly erect -- to other countries.

Others, though, are purely personal. In them, he reveals his emotions using stark terms.

What happens, though, when the presidential tweets become personal? We may soon discover.