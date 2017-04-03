Trump tweets about love in the Republican Party

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The Sunday sermon from Donald Trump was all about what brings us together.

The president's idea of love has grabbed some deeply. Others, sadly, have wondered whether -- in the president's case -- love don't live here anymore.

So on Twitter, Trump made it very clear.

"Anybody (especially Fake News media) who thinks that Repeal & Replace of ObamaCare is dead does not know the love and strength in R Party!," he tweeted.

It is love, you see, that will ensure -- one way or another -- that the Satan of social support known as Obamacare will be vanquished.

Some will wonder what happened to that love when the 29 members of the so-called Freedom Caucus expressed their freedom (and strength) by refusing to support the Trumpcare bill.

One or two might also mutter that the president didn't seem to show much love when he threatened this caucus on Twitter just last Thursday.

Perhaps Trump is simply talking about tough love here, the slow process by which the less enlightened finally witness the correct path.

On Sunday, the president explained: "Talks on Repealing and Replacing ObamaCare are, and have been, going on, and will continue until such time as a deal is hopefully struck."

Yes, not only is there love all around, but there's hope too.