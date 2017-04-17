Trump tweet-rages at marchers demanding tax returns

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump would like to wish you a Happy Easter.

I know this because on Sunday the president tweeted: "Happy Easter to everyone!" This must include losers, as well as winners, a noble gesture.

However, the president would also like you to know that he himself isn't happy.

For his next Sunday tweet read: "I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican -- easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?"

Why suddenly re-debate the election? His next tweet offers a clue: "Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!"

On Saturday, people across America marched in order to politely request that the president release his tax returns. They seem to think that, as every president since Richard Nixon has done, a president opening his own books will reassure people that he won't be tempted to cook the nation's.

This might be particularly important given that the FBI is currently investigating the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

The president is also promising a major tax overhaul. Is it not reasonable, some think, for the country to know whether the president himself will benefit from this overhaul?

During his presidential run, Trump said he wasn't going to reveal his tax returns because he was under audit. He also told NBC News that he would.

Now it seems he deems it unnecessary, because he won the election.

Happy Easter to everyone. Or, rather, everyone!