Trump trades in Android phone for Secret Service-approved device

Who's got two thumbs and a Secret Service-approved phone to tweet from?
On arriving in Washington D.C on Thursday ahead of his inauguration, president elect Donald Trump was handed in his Android device in exchange for an unidentified locked-down phone, according to Associated Press.
The phone comes with a new number that is only known to a limited number of people. This marks a big change for Trump who frequently on the line with friends, business contacts, reporters, foreign leaders and politicians, according to AP.
Obama was the first president to use a device approved by security agencies due to hacking concerns. Initially he had a heavily modified BlackBerry and later switchied to another phone that had most features totally disabled. He was not known to use it for making or receiving calls, but it was one of few devices that had access to the @Potus Twitter account.
Trump said earlier this week that he will not use the @Potus account, and instead will keep using his existing Twitter account to communicate with social media users.
