Trump 'would love' to see new Samsung factory in the US

If you build it, Trump will tweet.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday shared a report that Samsung may construct a factory in the States to build home appliances. He then tweeted, "Thank you, @Samsung! We would love to have you!"

Reuters earlier Thursday reported Samsung may build a US home-appliances factory. Specifics on the size and location of the investment haven't yet been decided, the publication said.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has been making a big push to get more companies to manufacture products and hire employees in the US. He's also threatened import taxes on goods made outside the States, which would hurt companies like Samsung. Many firms have responded by growing their workforce inside the US. General Motors, for instance, said in January that it would move jobs from Mexico to the States, and Amazon said it planned to add 100,000 new US jobs.

One of Trump's particular targets has been Apple. While campaigning for president, Trump repeatedly said he would force Apple to manufacture in the US, something that would cause the cost of iPhones to rise.

Samsung already has a big presence in the States. The company has spent about $17 billion to operate a massive factory in Austin, Texas, to build semiconductors for use in phones and other devices, and it has partnered with GlobalFoundries on its chip factory in upstate New York. Samsung also employs thousands of people across the United States who help develop and market its phones, TVs, home appliances and other products.

Samsung last year bought Dacor, a luxury appliance brand based in California. As part of the acquisition, Dacor kept its name and US operations and manufacturing.

