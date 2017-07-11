Trump pulls away from “cyber security unit” with Russia

Nick Hyde/CNET

President Trump has dropped the idea of creating a controversial "cyber security unit" that would work closely with Russia to safeguard U.S. elections. In a tweet late Sunday night Mr. Trump removed any chance of this collaboration happening stating bluntly that, "it can't."

This is a stark reversal from earlier comments the President made the day before on July 9th. Trump said then, also via Twitter, that he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the notion, "forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit" to prevent election hacking.

Both men met in person for the first time at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The event is an annual gathering of the leaders of the world's 20 most industrialized countries.