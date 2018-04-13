Trump orders review of Postal Service amid Amazon accusations

Declan McCullagh/CNET

President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an evaluation of the US Postal Service's finances, after weeks of accusing Amazon of not paying its fair share of postage.

In an executive order, Trump created a task force to examine the service's "unsustainable financial path" and directed the new group to "conduct a thorough evaluation of the operations and finances of the U.S.P.S.," according to a New York Times review of the order.

The order doesn't mention the online retail giant by name, but it's apparently aimed at substantiating repeated accusations Trump has made in recent weeks that Amazon is taking advantage of its delivery partnership with the US Postal Service, with taxpayers shouldering the costs. Earlier this month, in comments to the press, Trump said, "Amazon is going to have to pay much more money to the Post Office. There's no doubt about that."

Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos, have been frequent targets of Trump's attacks, with the president widely seen as targeting the company because Bezos owns The Washington Post, which has reported critically on the president.

The executive order comes as some perceive Amazon as a big benefactor for the Postal Service, bringing it more business at a time when letter deliveries are slumping. Others say the Postal Service isn't charging Amazon and other shippers the full amount it should for parcel deliveries.

The Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act in 2006 made it illegal for the Postal Service to ship parcels at below cost. Additionally, Postal Service corporate partnerships are reviewed annually by the Postal Regulatory Commission, an oversight agency.

Despite those protections against below-market rates, a widely circulated Citigroup analysis from last year claimed that the Postal Service wasn't considering billions of dollars in benefits payments in its accounting. Citigroup argued that the Postal Service needed to raise its prices or else taxpayers will have to cover the additional costs.

Amazon declined to comment.

CNET's Bex Fox Rubin contributed to this report.

