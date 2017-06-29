Twitter has issues, and President Trump is on the cover

The internet has issues. Issues of magazines, that is.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that a Time magazine cover showing President Donald Trump on its cover and hanging in numerous Trump-owned clubs was a fake. The cover is dated March 1, 2009 -- the magazine didn't have an issue with that date, and Trump wasn't on the cover of any 2009 issues of Time. A spokeswoman for Time confirmed to the Post that the cover wasn't real.

Twitter users immediately began to page through their jokebooks.

Found these other totally really Trump magazine covers pic.twitter.com/h3D8gVJMXr — Liz Charboneau 🐝 (@lizchar) June 27, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump here's one for your golf course locker rooms pic.twitter.com/sxjYNmMzZD — Josh Hara (@yoyoha) June 28, 2017

oh look, we found another Trump magazine cover. hope it isn't fake! pic.twitter.com/fGI0DjF6he — (((Jeff Tiedrich))) (@jefftiedrich) June 28, 2017

And it wasn't always the president who ended up on the fake covers. Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly, TV host Samantha Bee and a bird also turned into cover subjects.

Wow, my first cover of Time. Asked my staff to frame this and hang it in all four of my offices. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Hx57ZJExR8 pic.twitter.com/y1HciTB5G1 — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) June 27, 2017

For Your Consideration pic.twitter.com/PfhAu5f7Nt — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 27, 2017

Want to make a fake Time cover of your own? The Guardian points out that the bar code on the fake Trump cover is the same as the one used in designer Leonardo Amoretti's 2010 Photoshop tutorial on mocking up a Time cover. Maybe it's Time to make yourself famous.