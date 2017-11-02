Trump and Clinton campaigns spent $81 million combined on Facebook

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Sure, advertisers tied to the Russian government spent $100,000 on Facebook ads around the time of the 2016 election. But how much did Hillary Clinton and now-President Donald Trump spend on the social media platform?

The answer: $81 million combined. Facebook lawyer Colin Stretch told Republican Senator Roy Blunt that figure Tuesday at a hearing held by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Stretch, who is general counsel at Facebook, also said that only 46 percent of the Russian-purchased ads ran on Facebook before the election. The remaining ads ran after the election that took place one year ago this month.

Blunt wanted to know how that $100,000 compared to the $81 million spent by the candidate's own campaigns.

"Would that be like five one thousanths of one percent?" Blunt asked.

"It's a small number by comparison sir." Stretch said.

"The very fact that we're talking about it today, it certainly seems like they're getting their money's worth," Blunt said.