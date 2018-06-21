Trump reverses family separation policy after tech, political backlash

The Washington Post/Getty Images

Bowing to pressure from the tech industry and politicians, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he plans to sign an executive order that will stop the separation of some families who cross the US-Mexico border.

"I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that," Trump said during a Wednesday meeting with members of Congress at the White House, according to a report by CBS News. "I'll be doing something that's somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I'm sure."

The move marks a sudden shift from Trump, whose administration earlier this year enacted a "zero-tolerance" policy on immigration, prosecuting anyone who attempts to enter the country illegally. That led to the government separating more than 2,300 children from their families. The move sparked international outrage, moving tech and political leaders alike to speak out as photos and videos of these separations began to hit the airwaves.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called it "inhumane" when he offered a statement about it earlier this week. Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk said it was "immoral." And Microsoft describes itself as "dismayed."

"Families are the backbone of society," Uber CEO Dara hosrowshahi tweeted. "A policy that pulls them apart rather than building them up is immoral and just plain wrong."

Trump meanwhile appeared to dig in. In a widely-watched White House press conference Monday, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen defended the administration's moves, saying "As long as illegal entry remains a criminal offense, DHS will not look the other way." That approach is more restrictive than from other presidents, who have typically chosen to only prosecute drug and human traffickers and those with criminal records.

On Wednesday, Trump said he will sign a new executive order to defuse the crisis. The order will let families to be held together during prosecution and deportation, CBS News says.

This is a developing story.