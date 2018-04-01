Trump again attacks Amazon, claiming 'Post Office scam'

NurPhoto

Only two days after tweeting against Amazon's business practices, President Donald Trump is at it again.

Trump sent off two tweets Saturday morning deriding the world's largest e-commerce company's use of the US Postal Service, as well as Amazon's lobbying efforts. While the tech giant is certainly increasing its lobbying spending, it's inaccurate to call its use of the Postal Service "a scam," as the president does Saturday.

While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

...does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. “increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.” This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos, have been frequent targets of Trump's attacks, with the president arguing that the company isn't paying its fair share in state and local taxes and is gaining an unfair advantage by using the US Postal Service to deliver its packages. Trump is widely seen as targeting the company because Bezos owns The Washington Post, which has reported critically on the president.

In a story Saturday, the Post pointed to a piece it ran Friday about the legal inquiries into the Trump Organization's finances.

Also, despite continued saber-rattling against Amazon, Trump has yet to take direct action against the company, and his staff said this week that the White House has no current plans to do so. Meanwhile, the general public continues to view Amazon as one of the most reputable companies in the US.

Amazon declined to comment for this story. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump on Saturday claimed the US Postal Service is losing an average of $1.50 for every package it delivers for Amazon, amounting to billions of dollars. He was likely referring to a widely circulated Citigroup report from last year that claimed the Postal Service would need to charge 50 percent more for packages to cover all its costs. "This Post Office scam must stop," Trump tweeted.

Amazon, along with other e-commerce shippers, routinely uses the Postal Service for last-mile deliveries, called "postal injections." It sends packages to local post offices, which can deliver items more cheaply because the Postal Service sends mail carriers to every address already.

Bigger companies are usually the only ones with the logistics capabilities to do postal injections, and the practice does save them money. Some argue that the practice essentially acts as a government subsidy for Amazon and other shippers. Others say Amazon, one of the Postal Service's biggest customers, is a benefit for the agency.

Regardless, it's misleading for the president to call postal injections "a scam." Additionally, Trump's previous claims that Amazon pays little to no state and local taxes is inaccurate.

Trump on Saturday also mentioned that Amazon is amping up its lobbying spending, which is true. But he claimed that The Washington Post is part of that lobbying operation and should register as such. The Post is a news publication and is not directly involved in lobbying for Amazon.

The Post didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published March 31, 7:04 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:45 a.m.: Adds more background.

