Trudeau welcomes Google with Toronto tech paradise

Google's parent company Alphabet will develop a major urban lab along Lake Ontario.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, will be developing 3.3 million acres along the waterfront of Lake Ontario for its Sidewalk Labs initiative.

On Tuesday in Toronto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Alphabet Google's parent company will develop a portion of the waterfront along Lake Ontario. The development will house Sidewalk Labs a unit of Alphabet focused on innovation in urban environments.

In an announcement made alongside Toronto's mayor John Tory and Eric Schmidt Alphabet's executive chairman, Trudeau said, "This project offers unprecedented opportunities for Canadian innovators and will create thousands of good, middle class jobs."

According to The Globe and Mail, Google's Canadian headquarters will be relocating to the 12-acre site.

Schmidt said that "we are making a bold bet that innovation technology and forward-thinking urban design can make fundamental improvements in city life".

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

