Do water ripples in your glass give you T. rex-sized goosebumps? You're not alone -- consider it a Jurassic Park side effect.

The Steven Spielberg movie that started the dino revolution premiered at the Uptown Theater in Washington, DC on June 9, 1993 but opening weekend began on June 11, which means on Monday we celebrate 25 years since the release of the film inspired by the Michael Crichton novel.

Back then, and even now, it was absolutely mind-blowing how realistic the dinosaurs looked and how fluid their movements were. You forgot that these guys roamed the earth millions of years ago and weren't hired merely for a guest appearance. Despite the stream of sequels, I remain a diehard fan. Even if they keep insisting on bringing dinosaurs to the States.

A fun fact about movie is that Spielberg wanted the velociraptors to be about 10 feet tall, which was taller than they were known to be, but science had a surprise for him. According to the Smithsonian, during the summers of 1991 and 1992, while Jurassic Park was being filmed, a giant raptor later named Utahraptor was found in an excavation at Utah's Arches National Park and it was actually as big as the ones we see in the movie, maybe even bigger.

To commemorate the anniversary we want to put your Jurassic Park knowledge to the test with a fun quiz. Don't be shy and share with us your favorite scenes of Jurassic Park in the comment section. For me was when Dr. Grant rips off his hat and aviators with his mouth gaping to see a brachiosaurus casually walk by. That was when I knew this movie was magic.