Hungry and stuck in a foreign land, but too lazy to physically show up at a restaurant? TripAdvisor now has you covered.

The company said on Tuesday that it had partnered with London-based on-demand food delivery service Deliveroo to offer its users the ability to order food directly from the TripAdvisor app while abroad. The partnership makes the service available in more than 140 cities across 12 countries. Deliveroo works with more than 20,000 restaurant partners.

You were always able to look up the best-rated restaurants on the TripAdvisor app in whichever foreign city you find yourself in. But the partnership takes away the annoying bit of actually going there. Instead, you'll be able to hit an "order online" button next to the restaurant listing and get it delivered to your hotel, AirBNB apartment or wherever you're staying.

Sure, you'll miss the opportunitiy to explore a new city. But sometimes you just want to kick back and be lazy.

Here's where it's available: United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.