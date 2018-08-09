Tribune Media kills $3.9B merger with Sinclair after FCC's 'serious concerns'

William Thomas Cain / Getty Images

Tribune Media on Thursday terminated its controversial $3.9 billion merger agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Tribune called off the sale of 42 TV stations to the Sinclair and sued the company for breach of contract, saying in a release that the broadcaster hurt the deal by engaging in "unnecessarily aggressive and protracted negotiations with the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission over regulatory requirements."

Last month, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai expressed "serious concerns" regarding this merger, which would have created one of the largest broadcasting companies in the country and further consolidated the power of Sinclair, which owns nearly 200 local stations throughout the US.

Sinclair refused to sell stations in the markets as required to obtain regulatory approval, according to Tribune's release, prompting the FCC to put the merger on indefinite hold.

"This uncertainty and delay would be detrimental to our company and our shareholders. Accordingly, we have exercised our right to terminate the Merger Agreement, and, by way of our lawsuit, intend to hold Sinclair accountable," said Tribune CEO Peter Kern in the release.

Tribune Media has no further comment. The Department of Justice and FCC declined to comment.

Sinclair Broadcast Group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.