Mobile

Treo 700p date?

The editor of GadgetsOnTheGo.net tipped us off to a purported screenshot from a Sprint retail sales calendar, which shows the Palm-based Treo 700p set for release on May 28. Very exciting news if it turns out to be true.

More disturbing to Buzz was the entry on May 21 noting that planograms must be submitted. What are Sprint's planograms, and what do they mean for planet Earth?! We must be on guard!

