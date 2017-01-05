Trendnet plugs into USB-C ecosystem with five new accessories

If you're in the market for ways to get more out of the USB-C ports on your new MacBook Pro (or any computer that has USB-C ports for that matter), Trendnet has a few things to offer.
The company announced today at CES 2017 a series of five USB-C hubs and adapters. The top four are set to be available by the end of February. UK and Australian details were not announced, and prices in parentheses here are approximate conversions:
- 4-Port USB-C Ultra-Mini Hub, model TUC-H4E: Turns one USB-C port on a host computer into four USB 3.0 ports. Suggested retail price: $20 (£15, AU$30)
- USB-C to HDMI with Power Delivery and USB 3.0 Port, model TUC-HDMI3: Turn a USB-C port into a USB 3.0 port and an HDMI port, capable of delivering 4K at 30Hz to a big-screen TV. It also has a USB-C port for pass-through charging. Suggested retail price: $50 (£40, AU$70)
- USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with Power Delivery, model TUC-H4E2: Turns a USB-C port into four USB regular 3.0 port with an additional USB-C port for pass-through charging. Suggested Retail price: $40 (£35, AU$55)
- USB-C to VGA Adapter with Power Delivery, model TUC-VGA2: Allow a VGA monitor to be connected to a USB-C port, with resolutions up to 1,920x1,200 at 60Hz. Suggested retail price: $35 (£30, AU$50)
- USB-C to HDMI Adapter with Power Delivery, model TUC-HDMI2: Turn the host computer's USB-C port into an HDMI port with resolution up toup to 4K Ultra HD at 60Hz. This accessory is slated to be available in March 2017 with a suggested retail price of $40 (£35, AU$55)
Unfortunately, there are no adapters or hubs with SD card slots or Gigabit Ethernet ports. But you can find those with these adapters instead.