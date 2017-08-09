Travis Kalanick won't return as Uber CEO, reports say

Enlarge Image Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick won't be returning to his executive position, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

In an email obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Uber co-founder and chairman Garrett Camp told staff on Monday that, "Travis is not returning as CEO" and that, "We are committed to hiring a new world-class CEO to lead Uber."

Kalanick stepped down as CEO in June at the urging of Uber's five main investers. The problems began back in February when former Uber engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog post titled "Reflecting on One Very, Very Strange Year At Uber." There she wrote about sexual harassment, "a game-of-thrones political war raging within the ranks of upper management" and gender bias.

Fowler's post led to an internal investigation by former US Attorney General Eric Holder, who suggested "changes to senior leadership," including the recommendation that the "Board should evaluate the extent to which some of the responsibilities that Mr. Kalanick has historically possessed should be shared or given outright to other members of senior management."

Uber did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.