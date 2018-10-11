Travelers is selling home security kits and insurance on Amazon

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Travelers is setting up shop, digitally speaking, on Amazon.

The insurance company will offer smart home security kits, insurance and risk management information via what they're calling a digital storefront in partnership with Amazon, the company said Wednesday.

"Smart home technology is making it easier for all of us to monitor our homes and help protect us from some of the most common causes of damage," said Michael Klein, executive vice president and president of personal insurance at Travelers in a statement.

Screenshot/CNET

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The kits come with security cameras, water sensors, motion detectors, a smart home hub, and an Echo Dot, depending on your price range. Kits start at $135.

Travelers will also have two Alexa skills to help policyholders with bills and payments or with property maintenance and home safety tips.