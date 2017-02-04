New 'Transformers 5' Super Bowl teaser is missing something

Is something...missing?

A 30-second teaser for "Transformers: The Last Knight" came out Friday in anticipation of a longer trailer expected during Sunday's Super Bowl. But for some viewers, it was as if the big game kicked off and only one team showed up -- autobot leader Optimus Prime is missing.

A plot summary released by Paramount notes that absence.

"'The Last Knight' shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero," the summary reads. "Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock)."

Sounds a little like recent Star Wars films, with Optimus Prime in the where-is-Luke Skywalker role, especially considering how much the title "The Last Knight" sounds like "The Last Jedi." Fans will find out more on Sunday, and "Transformers: The Last Knight" starts rolling out in theaters worldwide June 23. (And you can still watch the more revealing, longer trailer released in December.)

For now, fans should check out the short version of Sunday's trailer anyway. It offers up Anthony Hopkins' deliciously haunting introduction (which may induce "Westworld" flashbacks), and action scenes that Sunday's game only wishes it could compete with.

