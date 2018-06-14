Train ticket dated 1,000 years in the future earns rail company fine

Brooke Herbert/Getty Images

Typos have embarrassed even the best of us -- it's so bad Kim K wants Twitter to add an edit button -- but in India, a company is paying for its mistake.

An Indian court has ruled that Indian Railways will pay a total of 13,000 rupees (around US$190) to a man it kicked out of its train for producing a ticket dated 1,000 years in the future, Times of India reported Tuesday. The ticket for the trip, made in 2013, was dated for 3013.

Seventy-three-year-old Vishnu Kant Shukla was on "an important journey" to visit a friend whose wife had "expired" when the unfortunate incident happened, he told TOI. In addition to getting evicted, he had to pay a penalty of 800 rupees.

The court chastised the company for causing "a great amount of physical strain and mental harassment" to the victim, and pointed out it was evidence of "flaws in services provided."

"I am not a person who would travel by train with a fake ticket, and here was a train ticket examiner who humiliated me in front of everyone, demanded I pay a penalty of 800 rupees, and even got me evicted from the train," the retired professor told TOI.

It's not the first time a typo has caused trouble. Last May, President Trump made headlines when he tweeted "covfefe" in the middle of the night and left it up for almost an hour. The word became a top trending hashtag as people made fun of it and tried to guess what Trump could have meant.

