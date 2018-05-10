TPG Mobile wants to lure you with free unlimited data for 6 months

TPG

TPG wants to be Australia's big new mobile telco, and it's offering free unlimited data to convince you.

The TPG Mobile Network will launch within months (it's given a date of between July and December), offering the first customers to sign up unlimited data for free for six months. From then, it will charge AU$9.99 a month.

TPG says this plan will be "made available to the first TPG customers" but there's no indication yet of how many customers that will be. It's opened up early registrations for the service, saying it will send out invitations to these registered users with priority given "to existing TPG, iiNet and Internode broadband customers."

TPG also isn't the first to offer unlimited data, but like the other telcos that have jumped on the unlimited bandwagon, there are speed limits. TPG users will get the first 1GB they use every day at 4G speeds with data use after that throttled at 1Mbps for the remainder of the day.

It's a big move from TPG, and its competitors are already bracing for the impact, with many industry watchers saying TPG is well placed to steal market share and become a viable fourth player in the market.

Telstra, Optus and Vodafone currently account for 77 percent of mobile customers between them (according to recent figures from Kantar), with the next biggest player, Amaysim, only used by 5 percent of Australian mobile customers.

But TPG will be limited by its network. According to the telco, coverage areas from launch will include "CBD areas and numerous surrounding suburbs in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Brisbane" with more areas added over time.