TP-Link's Kasa Smart Spot camera exposed in FCC filing

TP-Link/FCC

It looks like smart-home company TP-Link has a new security camera on the way.

TP-Link registered its unannounced Kasa Smart Spot camera with the FCC, which published the filing on Monday. The filing includes the camera's user manual, as well as internal and external photos of the device.

Here are a few things the filing tells us about the Kasa Smart Spot cam:

Live video at 1080p resolution.

Two-way audio, so you can hear what's going on and communicate through the camera's speakers.

Activity detection feature automatically records when it senses movement.

Free cloud storage for two days worth of video, upgrade options available.

It's controlled by the Kasa mobile app.

TP-Link is known for its various smart-home products. It sells things ranging from Wi-Fi routers and mesh Wi-Fi systems, to smart plugs and power strips. The Kasa Smart Spot will be joining TP-Link's Kasa camera line.

TP-Link didn't have any additional comments about the Kasa Smart Spot.