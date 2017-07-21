Google

Click here to make believe you're an astronaut.

With Google Street View, you can now take an interactive 360-degree tour of the International Space Station -- all 15 modules of the station and two visiting vehicles docked there. Google's launching the tour to celebrate the 48th anniversary of the moon landing.

The tour includes annotations highlighting important information as you float around the station. You can find out where astronauts eat, how they work out and get to know the lay of the land, 200+ miles above the actual land.

Head to the planets page of Google Maps and click on the picture of the ISS to get started on your own, or you can use Google Earth's storytelling program Voyager to take a curated tour.