Totalbiscuit, one of gaming's most popular YouTubers, has passed away

John Bain, better known as Totalbiscuit, one of gaming's most popular and influential figures, has died aged 33 on Thursday. Bain was a games critic who did most of his work on YouTube.
Bain had announced earlier this month that he was retiring from games criticism as a result of his failing health. He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, which went into remission but later returned, spreading to his liver and his spine.
He died May 24, 2018. His wife left this tribute on Twitter.
Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.
Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.