CES 2017 has been a whirlwind of gadgets, cars and Alexa-integrated appliances. If you can't be in Las Vegas to take it all in -- and trust me, it's a lot to absorb -- there's no better way to experience the tech of today, tomorrow and possibly never than through video.

For the armchair attendee, the CNET TV has spent the last week capturing what we saw. Here are the videos you need to see and for everything CES, see CNET's complete coverage.

Razer's three-screened gaming monster, Project Valerie, has a trio of 17-inch 4K displays. That's right. A laptop that comes with three displays.

This prototype of the FF 91 may lack an interior, but it still goes like hell -- and parks itself, too.

Yeah, it surprised us, too. But Samsung's multi-unit washer/dryer pair is seriously bonkers.

The LG W7 series TV strips television's form to the bare minimum but still delivers the world-beating picture quality of OLED.

At a show dominated by gadgets and concept technology, actor and comedian Nick Offerman joined Jeff Bakalar on stage to talk about a form of human expression that has survived the technological revolution.

This Super UHD LCD costs less than LG's OLED sets and can't match their picture quality, but LG says they're much improved over last year.

BlackBerry and keyboards go together like peanut butter and jelly on the phone known as 'Mercury'.

The Aristotle is a $300 gadget that's like a kid-friendly Amazon Echo, a baby monitor and a learning toy all in the same package.

Sore from yesterday's run? Under Armour's next-gen smart shoes can tell, and will give you recovery tips.

Imagine if you had a cartoon character roaming your floors, watching your kids, and telling them stories -- that's Kuri.

The Acer Predator 21 X is a ginormous gaming laptop with a 21-inch curved screen.