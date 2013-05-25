Top 5 Windows 8 tablets

If you've been waiting to buy a Windows 8 tablet until the options and prices reached a competitive level, then wait not longer. Windows 8 tablets and hybrid laptops have finally hit a sweet spot, and there are models now that cover everyone from the casual Web jockey to the full-on PC gamer.
So check out the above video and head over to CNET's list of Windows tablets and hybrids for more information.
