Top 5 Best TV robots

Earlier this year, we counted down the best movie robots ever and you seemed to quite enjoy that. So, we went back to the drawing board to decide on the best TV robots ever, and again we're including androids. It's quite a different crew from the movie scene. Friendlier--some might say, smarter--robots dominate this list. But then when is a robot not smart?
You also get a chance to win this time. Not one, not two, but three prizes. Watch our video to get the question, then post your answer below. Be one of the first 10 people to answer correctly and you could win!
Update Congrats to PacGamer who was one of many many people to correctly identify Robot as Model B-9, Class M-3, General Utility Non-Theorizing Environmental Control Robot. PacGamer came up lucky in the random drawing and gets the Bag, Game and shiny penny.
Here are the list of nominees from Twitter and Facebook.Tom Servo
Crow T. Robot
Gypsy
Rosie
Data
Robot
Twiki
Bender
Caprica 6
K-9
Giant robot
Marvin the paranoid android (BBC TV edition)
Astroboy
Cylon centurion
Hymie
KITT
VICI (Small Wonder)
Holmes and Yo-Yo
Athena/Boomer/8
Devastator
Cameron Philips
Hal 9000 (not a robot or android people)
Automan
BRAINIAC
Orac
Gigantor
Dalek
R2D2
Cylon Raider
Col. Tigh
MALP from Stargate SG-1
T800
Optimus Prime
Johnny-5
Dr. Theopolis
Kryten
C-3PO
Santa (Futurama)
Nomad (Star Trek: TOS)
T101
Lore
Seven of Nine (cyborg, not robot)
Buffybot
Roboz (Riptide)
Pimpbot 5000
GIR
Mork from Ork
DRD (Farscape)
Cromartie
Robot AF709
Voltron
Robotech Mech
Conky 2000
Robby the Robot
Robot Devil from Futurama
Muffit
Goddard (Jimmy Neutron)
Soundwave
Asimo
Mazinger Z
Voltes 5
Metal Mickey
Citroen C4 Transformer
Inspector Gadget
Hedonism Bot (Futurama)
7 Zark 7
Cambot
Bishop (Aliens)
Gort
Calculon (Futurama)
Tiny Tim (Futurama)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.