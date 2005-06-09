Top 10 mobile phones of May

Most Popular Phones

Like last month, the Xda II Mini tops the list again. At the moment we've got our hands on a pre-production version of the O2 Xphone IIm so stay tuned for our full review. While the O2 Xda IIs has dropped out of the top ten we predict the Xda IIi, which we reviewed in the last week of May, might fill its spot next month.

Sony Ericsson fared well on CNET.com.au in May, with no less than four phones placing in the top 10. This includes two handsets yet to be released in Australia, the K750i, which is to be launched in a couple of weeks, and the Walkman-branded W800i, which is scheduled for launch in Q3. The Z800i launched on the 3 mobile network last month and came in at number six.

Fashion phones continue to do well with the Samsung D500 leaping up the ranks and Motorola's thin V3 Razr dropping just one spot to third.

Note: Results are based on readership statistics from CNET.com.au.