Top 10 mobile phones of May

Sony Ericsson's 2005 line-up attracted much attention in May, along with some stylish fashion phones and a new release from Nokia, the 3230.

Most popular mobile phones of May
Like last month, the Xda II Mini tops the list again. At the moment we've got our hands on a pre-production version of the O2 Xphone IIm so stay tuned for our full review. While the O2 Xda IIs has dropped out of the top ten we predict the Xda IIi, which we reviewed in the last week of May, might fill its spot next month.

Sony Ericsson fared well on CNET.com.au in May, with no less than four phones placing in the top 10. This includes two handsets yet to be released in Australia, the K750i, which is to be launched in a couple of weeks, and the Walkman-branded W800i, which is scheduled for launch in Q3. The Z800i launched on the 3 mobile network last month and came in at number six.

Fashion phones continue to do well with the Samsung D500 leaping up the ranks and Motorola's thin V3 Razr dropping just one spot to third.

Browse our latest mobile phone reviews here or sign up for our free weekly newsletters to keep you up to date with the latest mobile phones, gadgets, software and games.

Note: Results are based on readership statistics from CNET.com.au.

1. 

O2 Xda II Mini
 
If you want a smart phone but want to avoid unsightly pocket bulges, you could do well to consider O2's slimmed down XDA II mini.

Reader Opinion
Fantastic gadget! If you love gadgets then get hold of one of these. Very small and easy to use. Camera is ok, phone is good and hours of entertainment!
Read review  | See images  | Rate this

2. 

Sony Ericsson K750i 
 
With a 2-megapixel camera, MP3 playback, FM radio, video recording, Bluetooth, 32MB of internal memory and a 64MB Memory Stick thrown in, Sony Ericsson's K750i might be the hottest phone of 2005. We'll have to wait until Q2 to see it, though.

Reader Opinion  
I just got the 750i and it is totally awesome, a killer phone. It is light and tiny but packs a whopping lot of features, best of which is the 2Meg camera. Sweet.
Not yet reviewed  | See images  | Rate this

3. 

Motorola V3 Razr 
 
The graceful Motorola V3 is the thinnest clamshell to date and a stunningly crafted mobile for style-conscious individuals and professionals alike.

Reader Opinion  
What can you say abt this mobile? It's the best mobile ever. Once you use it, you can never put it down. Slim and sexy, also attracts girls. That's the way I like it!
Read review  | See images  | Rate this

4. 

Samsung D500
 
Samsung's latest slider phone, the D500, looks a lot like its sliding predecessor, but comes in a black case with a megapixel camera and an MP3 player.

Reader Opinion
Overall its the best phone I've EVER had. Over the last 2 years I've used a Nokia 6100, Samsung V200, Motorola V3, Panasonic X70 and Ericsson 620, but the D500 is by far and away the best.
Read review  | See images  | Rate this

5. 

Sony Ericsson K700i
 
Sony Ericsson's K700i is a stylish little phone with a top notch interface and a host of features to keep you entertained while staying connected.

Reader Opinion
Camera aint bad and the memory (42mb) is good considering it's not expandable. The best way to get songs on your phone is using Bluetooth off your PC.
Read review  | See images  | Rate this


6. 

Sony Ericsson Z800i 
 
Sony Ericsson's Z800i takes 3G clamshells to the next level with a 1.3 megapixel rotating camera, Bluetooth, MP3 playback and a Memory Stick Duo slot for up to 1GB of storage.

Reader Opinion  
By far the best phone I ever had. I compressed a whole DVD into the memory stick and watched it while waiting for various appointments.The only problem is that it won't direct sound onto bluetooth, and I had to use the stereo headphones provided.
Read preview  | See images  | Rate this

7. 

Nokia 3230 
 
The 3230 continues Nokia's run of style-plus-substance phones, offering a 1.2-megapixel camera, video editing and a positively lush-looking screen.

Reader Opinion  
Looks Great! Excellent Camera. Expandable Memory. I convert mpeg movies into mpeg 4 and play it full screen. Amazing experience! Of course all Symbian 60 mobiles have the feature.
Read review  | See images  | Rate this

8. 

Sony Ericsson W800i
 
Sony Ericsson is releasing the first Walkman-branded mobile phone in Q3, claiming up to 30 hours of MP3 playback and throwing in a whopping 512MB Memory Stick. It also sports a 2-megapixel camera.

Reader Opinion
AAC playback (so good quality codec media player), dig cam (reasonablish resolution & lens for a phone), & phone all in one. Sounds like a winner to me.
Not yet reviewed  | See images  | Rate this

9. 

HP iPAQ Pocket PC h6365
 
If you need a smart phone as a business tool, the h6365 is a solid choice. On the other hand, if you're seeking a stylish gadget, you'd do better to look elsewhere.

Reader Opinion
I use this device to send and receive my corporate email. This device has been my favourite so far. I used an XDA earlier and feel that Omap processor is faster than the intel processor. The phone is rugged but lacks multimedia features like megapixel camera and a solid speaker.
Read review  | See images  | Rate this

10. 

Samsung E720 
 
Samsung has updated its popular E700 clamshell mobile phone, adding Bluetooth, a megapixel camera and support for MP3 playback.

Reader Opinion  
Omg, it looks so cool and the specs are just awesome! It's not expensive either, compared to other phones with the same specs. Does anyone know when it's out in Scandinacia? Gosh, I'm so gonna buy this one!
Read preview  | See images  | Rate this


