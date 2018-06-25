Tom Holland reveals the next Spider-Man movie's title

Chuck Zlotnick

Peter Parker, pack your bags.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland revealed on Instagram late Saturday that the title to the 2019 sequel to Spider-Man Homecoming will be Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Holland has become known for accidentally spoiling details about the Marvel movies he stars in, often teasing on Twitter and in interviews that he had very little access to the script for Avengers: Infinity War.

That doesn't appear to be the case in this Instagram video, in which Holland says he has the script on a tablet with the title Spider-Man: Far From Home prominently seen on the display.

Holland says he has no idea how it's going to work given his character's fate by the end of Infinity War, but this next Spider-Man movie is going to premiere after 2019's still-untitled Avengers sequel.

Now Playing: Watch this: The new Spider-Man is different. Tom Holland promises.

Lending credence to a potential globe-trotting adventure, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told i09 in April that shooting for the 2019 Spider-Man sequel is starting in early July in London. In that interview, Feige said that while Spider-Man will spend some time in New York, he teased that "he'll spend time in other parts of the globe" as well.

CNET has reached out to Marvel Studios for further confirmation, and we'll update should we hear back.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to premiere July 5, 2019.