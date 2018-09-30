Movie actors are often asked who'd win in a fight between two characters, but Tom Hardy was recently presented with a different take on that question. When asked by Comicbook.com who'd win in a public-speaking contest between two Hardy characters, Venom and Bane, Hardy had an instant answer.
"Bane," Hardy said. He's a demagogue."
It's not a surprising answer: After all, Batman villain Bane is already somewhat famed for his "you merely adopted the dark," speech delivered in The Dark Knight Rises.
Hardy also doesn't have a lot of respect for Venom's nemesis, Spider-Man.
"Spider-Man to me, I look at him and I'm like, that's a kid who goes, 'thwip thwip,' and wears Lycra," Hardy scoffed. "That's what I see."
Hardy's already said he based Eddie Brock, Venom's human host, on UFC fighter Conor McGregor. Audiences will get to see how that translates to the screen when Venom opens on Oct. 4 in Australia and Oct. 5 in the US and UK.
Discuss: Tom Hardy on why (and how) Bane would beat Venom
