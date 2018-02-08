Actor Tom Cruise never shies away from a scary stunt. Whether he's dangling from a cliff's edge in the desert or walking on the side of the largest glass skyscraper in Dubai, Cruise prefers to do a lot of his own stunts, and document the process for fans who want to see him put himself in harms way for the sake of entertainment.

In the new "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" trailer -- which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, fans saw Cruise in a number of impressive action shots, including flying a helicopter while it's crashing.

On Wednesday, Cruise shared a video on Instagram and YouTube breaking down the helicopter stunt for fans.

The camera men explain in the video that they developed special rigs to capture the stunt and prove that Cruise is the only one flying the helicopter during the death-defying feat.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" opens on July 27 in the US and UK, and Aug. 2 in Australia.