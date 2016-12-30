Tom Arnold calls on 'gamers' to get Trump's taxes

Actor Tom Arnold is keen to get a hold of President-elect Donald Trump's tax returns by any means necessary, it seems. On Thursday, he stepped up to Twitter to challenge "gamers" to get past a WordPress portal to obtain the documents that Trump has refused to release.

In a Tweet not half an hour later, he posted a picture of an IP address that he said was the database for MGM's host files -- the database that he said contains outtake "The Apprentice" footage of Trump using racist and other offensive language from his time as the TV show's host. In an early December interview with Seattle radio host Dori Monson, Arnold said the footage showed "[Trump] sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a r*****, just being so mean to his own children."

"The Apprentice" producer Mark Burnett vowed to sue anyone who leaked that footage, according to a Buzzfeed report. Anyone feeling tempted by Arnold's challenge should also take into account that attempting to hack into a database to obtain Trump's tax returns would contravene the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.