Today Google will add sweet new features to Android Gboard

Android fans, today is going to be great. Google is about update the Gboard with excellent new features and abilities. The first of these is GIF and emoji suggestions as you type.

Also exciting: The keyboard will be able to translate your entered text into another language in real time.

Other improvements include a different interface for voice typing, which is tweaked to let you switch faster between the functions. This complements Google's recent rollout of voice texting to the Gboard app for iOS.

Grab your updated Gboard software directly from the Google Play store.