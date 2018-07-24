Title of least popular emoji goes to a new loser

The emoji-equivalent of the Golden Raspberry Award goes to … (drumroll) ... ABCD.
The aerial tramway emoji is no longer the least popular emoji on Twitter. The ABCD emoji, officially known as the "input symbol for Latin capital letters" emoji, has taken the crown.
A Twitter account called Least Used Emoji Bot automatically tells you which is the least used emoji on Twitter every morning. @leastUsedEmoji currently has 16.2K followers. The bot analyzes data from Emojitracker, a real-time site that records emoji used in every tweet since 2014, according to The Next Web.
Before the ABCD emoji took the last place on Sunday, the aerial tramway emoji had dominated the position for 77 days. Some Twitter users showed sympathy.
I tweeted @leastUsedEmoji. The bot didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
