Titanic II could embark in 2022

Blue Star Line

The RMS Titanic became the most famous passenger liner for hitting an iceberg, sinking and killing 1,500 people in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912. One might think that the idea of building an exact replica of the doomed ship sounds a bit morbid.

However, the Titanic II is set to travel the same route as soon as 2022.

Blue Star Line announced recently that construction has started again on the replica ship after a postponement due to financial issues.

Titanic II will have nine decks and 840 staterooms that accommodate 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members.

"Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort," Blue Star Line Chairman Clive Palmer said, according to Cruise Arabia Online.

Those safety features include modern lifeboats, digital navigation, satellite GPS and radar systems, according to Cruise Fever blog.

The ship's launch date has been moved from 2018 to 2022, which means the Titanic II will launch 110 years after the RMS Titanic.

After the ship travels the historical Titanic Southampton-New York route in the summer, the Titanic II will call Dubai its regular port.

