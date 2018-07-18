I tried the original AirSelfie drone, a tiny flying camera that attaches to your phone case, and it wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. But it still had some issues, including so-so image quality and poor battery life.
Now the AirSelfie2, first announced several months ago at CES 2018, is finally available for purchase for $200.
It should be significantly better than the previous model. It has an upgraded 12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, 50 percent longer battery life (giving a total flying time of 4 minutes, 30 seconds), as well as more integrated storage (16GB) and an upgraded app for iOS and Android phones.
Not much bigger than an iPhone, this mini drone was initially expected to cost $300, but thankfully the price has come down (in my earlier post about the product I said it needed to cost "less than $200"). It comes in four colors: silver, black, gold and rose gold.
I'll let you know how much of an improvement it is over the original once I get my hands on a review sample in the next few weeks. In the meantime, here are its key specs:
- 12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, with 85-degree field of view
- 3.72 x 2.71 x 0.45 inches (94 by 69 by 11mm)
- Weighs just over 2 ounces (57 grams)
- 16GB of onboard storage
- Battery life that runs up to 50 percent longer than the original (4 minutes, 30 seconds)
- Can travel more than 60 feet from home base
- Vibration absorption system
- Powerbank for anywhere/anytime recharging
- Connects wirelessly to most with iOS and Android devices, allowing you to upload shots to social media or share them quickly
- Protective bumper included
- Price: $200, which converts to about £220 or AU$380
- Comes in silver, black, gold and rose gold
Discuss: Tiny AirSelfie2 drone with full HD is finally available
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.