Tinder gives extra control to women with 'My Move' feature

James Martin/CNET

Tinder is reportedly trialling a feature that gives women an extra level of security that allows them to start a conversation with a man.

"My Move" lets women choose in their settings that only they can start a conversation with a male match after both have swiped right, Reuters reports.

The dating app normally allows either person to start a conversation after they've approved each other's photos. It's been testing "My Move" in India, but plans to roll it out worldwide if it proves successful there.

Tinder didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bumble, a rival dating app, already only allows the woman in a male-female match to begin the conversation.

The company launched Tinder U, a feature aimed at college students, in August, while Facebook's new Dating service kicked off in Colombia on Thursday.