Tina Fey channels Princess Leia, gets in a Trump dig on 'SNL'

Help Jyn Erso, Tina Fey, you're her only hope.

"Rogue One" star Felicity Jones was halfway through her opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday when Princess Leia materialized, in hologram form. OK, so it was really Fey, former "SNL" star and head writer, offering an homage of sorts to the late Carrie Fisher in Leia form.

The Leia-esque hologram is delivered to Jones by Kenan Thompson as "Rogue One's" Saw Gerrera (and no, he's not explaining what he's breathing through that mask).

When Jones asks Fey if her costume means she's a Star Wars princess, the comedian denies it, saying, "I bought this at Eileen Fisher. They have amazing deals after the holidays."

She also reassures a nervous Jones that hosting "SNL" is no biggie, even though "no matter how it goes, the president of the United States will say that it's 'sad' and 'overrated.'" But Jones shouldn't take president-elect Donald Trump's criticism seriously, Fey admonishes, because "No one cares."

Fey also alerts Jones that she added a fatal flaw to the sketch-comedy show's system, but unlike that of the Death Star, this one involves Kenan Thompson and his "SNL" longevity. Just like bullseyeing womp rats back home, Jyn. May the Force of comedy be with you.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool. Take a look here.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition, right here.