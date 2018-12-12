Time's Person of the Year draws praise for Jamal Khashoggi, Capital Gazette, 'The Guardians'

Time magazine on Tuesday unveiled its annual Person of the Year.
For 2018, Time picked a group of journalists it's calling "The Guardians," including slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and the staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland, where five people were killed by a gunman in June. The other featured journalists are imprisoned Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, as well as Maria Ressa, the founder and editor of a news site in the Philippines.
"Efforts to undermine factual truth, and those who honestly seek it out, call into doubt the functioning of democracy," Time said in describing why the journalists got this year's top spot.
The announcement usually gets social buzz, and this year has been no different. "The Guardians" was trending Tuesday morning on Twitter as tweets came in from those linked to the honorees, as well as other journalists.
