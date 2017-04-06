Time for a switch? GE may sell its lightbulb biz

CNET

Oh, the irony!

General Electric, a company literally founded by the man who developed the first mass-market incandescent lightbulb -- yes, that's Thomas Edison -- may put its consumer lighting business on the auction block, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

The rumor comes 10 months after GE sold it appliances division to Haier, which makes us wonder if the company plans to focus solely on its commercial business.

GE would presumably keep making tools for aviation, health care and transportation, as well as products for Current, a spinoff company that makes industrial LED lighting.

GE declined to comment on its plans.