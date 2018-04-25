Apple CEO Tim Cook is scheduled to meet with President Trump at 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon in the Oval Office, according to a report by Fortune.com. The meeting will not be open to the press.

James Martin/CNET

The two are likely to discuss the rising tensions surrounding a possible trade war between the US and China, where many of Apple's products and components are manufactured.

Deeper conflict with China could put Apple in the middle of a costly trade war. The President's proposals to impose tariffs on Chinese goods aren't good news for Apple sales and production, and Apple isn't alone. Other companies like LG, Samsung and Tesla are dealing with tariffs and taxes imposed by both sides of the trade debacle.

Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Tim Cook attended the President's first State Dinner on Tuesday, along with Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment Policy and Social Initiatives.

Neither the White House nor Apple responded to our request for comment or confirmation of this meeting.