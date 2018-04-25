CNET también está disponible en español.

Tim Cook to meet with President Trump as China tensions rise

The Apple CEO is scheduled to talk with President Trump on Wednesday in a meeting closed to the press.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is scheduled to meet with President Trump at 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon in the Oval Office, according to a report by Fortune.com. The meeting will not be open to the press.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is reportedly scheduled to meet with President Trump Wednesday.

The two are likely to discuss the rising tensions surrounding a possible trade war between the US and China, where many of Apple's products and components are manufactured.

Deeper conflict with China could put Apple in the middle of a costly trade war. The President's proposals to impose tariffs on Chinese goods aren't good news for Apple sales and production, and Apple isn't alone. Other companies like LG, Samsung and Tesla are dealing with tariffs and taxes imposed by both sides of the trade debacle. 

President Trump And First Lady Hosts State Dinner For French President Macron And Mrs. Macron

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: Apple CEO Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson arrive at the White House for a state dinner April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC . President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit of his presidency.

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Tim Cook attended the President's first State Dinner on Tuesday, along with Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment Policy and Social Initiatives. 

Neither the White House nor Apple responded to our request for comment or confirmation of this meeting. 

