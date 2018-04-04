A shooter at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. caused three injuries on Tuesday afternoon before apparently dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. YouTube's headquarters was evacuated and the victims were transported to area hospitals.
With the shooting striking at the heart of Silicon Valley, many of tech's biggest names have used Twitter to speak out on the situation. Among the most notable are Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos, the CEOs of Apple and Amazon, respectively.
Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, took to his platform to send condolences, and to ensure the community that Twitter will proactively be stopping the spread of fake news surrounding the incident. He was joined by Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, speaking for himself and YouTube head Susan Wojcicki, spoke out in support of YouTube staff and in gratitude to the first responders.
The shooting didn't just rock the tech world though. President Donald Trump was swift to react to the incident, thanking law enforcement for their help. Trump's tweet caught the attention of Jack Dorsey, who pushed the president for policy change.
Dorsey linked to the website of March For Our Lives, the student-led organization that has pushed for stricter gun control following the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida back in February. The Twitter page for March For Our Lives tweet out in support of YouTube.
Law enforcement arrived on the Google subsidiary's campus shortly before 1 p.m. PT, according to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini. News reports said the incident started at an outdoor cafe adjacent to YouTube. Barberini said the YouTube building was evacuated. He didn't provide a suspected motive.
Before the building was evacuated, multiple YouTube employees tweeted about hearing gunshots. (The same YouTube staffer had his Twitter account hacked shortly after events began.)
